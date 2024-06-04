PHILADELPHIA -- DeVonta Smith doesn't regret signing his contract with the Philadelphia Eagles when he did. Even though wide receivers are getting paid over $30 million a year, including his teammate A.J. Brown, Smith is more than content with the three-year, $75 million deal he landed with Philadelphia.

"You can't be counting the pockets of others. I'm where I want to be," Smith said. "This is where I wanted to be. At the end of the day, it's life-changing for me."

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 112 REC 81 REC YDs 1066 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Smith agreed to his contract in April, getting $51 million guaranteed as part of the deal. The contract also calls for Smith to have his fifth-year option exercised for 2025 ($15.591 million) before the three-year extension takes place, keeping Smith in Philadelphia through 2028.

The first wide receiver to sign from the 2020 or 2021 draft class, Smith's deal is considered a bargain compared to how the wide receiver market burst over the past six weeks. Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million deal ($35 million average annual salary) earlier this week to cap an extension period that included Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million per year) and Jaylen Waddle ($28.25 million per year).

Even Smith's teammate, A.J. Brown, got $33 million a year and $84 million guaranteed. Jefferson received $110 million guaranteed, St. Brown $77 million guaranteed and Waddle $76 million guaranteed. When Smith signed, he was tied for the fifth-highest paid wide receiver in football in terms of average annual salary. He's now eighth, and will be lower when Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb eventually sign.

That's fine with Smith. He's more than happy in Philadelphia.

"Those guys that got their deals, they deserve it, great players and great people," Smith said. "At the end of the day, we're all blessed."