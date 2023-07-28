Stock in NFL wide receivers is the highest its ever been. Many wideouts have been receiving massive contract extensions toward the end of their rookie contracts, making it a premium for a championship contender to find a good one.

The Philadelphia Eagles have two of them in AJ. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Philadelphia traded for Brown and paid him immediately last offseason, keeping him with the organization until at least the 2026 season.

Smith is heading into his third year in the NFL, and the 2021 first-round pick has a fifth-year option the Eagles are expected to exercise next year. He's under contract until 2025 with the option exercised, but a long-term extension with guaranteed money is on the horizon.

Fortunately for the Eagles, Smith isn't the least bit concerned about that part of football.

"I'm just out here playing football," Smith said Friday at the conclusion of Eagles practice. "When it happens, it happens."

An extension isn't the priority for Smith, who is coming off a dominant second season in the NFL. His 95 catches set an Eagles franchise record for wide receivers, and was ninth amongst his position in the league. Smith finished with 1,196 yards (eighth amongst wide receivers) and seven receiving touchdowns (12th amongst his position) last season, establishing himself as one of the top young wideouts in the game.

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 136 REC 95 REC YDs 1196 REC TD 7 FL 1 View Profile

Brown signed his massive deal before Year 4. Ditto with Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf and Terry McLaurin. Smith's time for an extension will come, but he's more focused on other priorities.

"I always wanna better myself," Smith said. "I have goals in mind, but I'll keep them to myself. I'll reveal it if I get those or not. There's always room for improvement. You can never just sit there and think it's good enough. You can always get better.

"[I'll keep] doing the things that I've been doing and doing them at a high level. Just doing it faster."