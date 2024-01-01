The Philadelphia Eagles avoided a major injury with DeVonta Smith, who was seen by CBS Sports leaving the team locker room on crutches and a boot on his right foot. Per ESPN, Smith suffered a minor ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals as the injury is not considered major.

Smith injured the ankle blocking on a third-and-19 bubble screen pass to Kenneth Gainwell at the Cardinals' 29-yard line in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss. The play went for four yards late in the game that set up a Jake Elliott field goal to put Philadelphia up 31-28 with 2:37 left. Smith finished the game with three catches for 30 yards, his lowest output since Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams -- when he finished with one catch for six yards.

Smith has yet to miss a game in his three seasons in the NFL, playing all 50 possible games played. He has 240 catches for 3,178 yards and 19 touchdowns in his career, including 81 catches for 1,066 and seven touchdowns this season -- averaging 13.2 yards per catch.

With the Eagles needing a win and a Dallas Cowboys loss in Week 18 to win the NFC East, Smith could potentially miss his first game of his career. The Eagles will need Smith to go deep in the playoffs, whether they win the NFC East or go on the road in the wild card round.