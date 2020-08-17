Watch Now: How does Big Ten decision impact Penn State's NFL draft prospects? ( 3:20 )

The Philadelphia Eagles have hinted for weeks they would ditch the running back-by-committee approach and make Miles Sanders the featured back for the 2020 season. On the first day of full-padded practice -- before they even took the field -- head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Sanders is the unquestioned No. 1 running back.

Philadelphia isn't going to limit Sanders to just one aspect of the offense. Pederson is looking to expand his role in the passing game, which includes lining Sanders up in the slot and expanding his route tree.

"I do believe Miles has the ability to do that," Pederson said regarding Sanders as a top pass-catching option. "Somebody that we said 'hey, you're our guy' going into the season. We definitely want to increase what he can do for us and if that means using him out of the backfield more in empty situations we definitely want to do that and see where he can grow and help us.

"I do think that skill set is conducive, not only to him -- obviously matchups and things of that nature -- from a defensive standpoint."

One of the most under-appreciated aspects of Sanders' game in his rookie campaign was his receiving skill set. Sanders averaged 10.2 yards per catch and caught three touchdown passes last year, finishing behind Austin Ekeler in yards per catch (minimum 50 receptions). Sanders is just one of 32 running backs in league history to catch 50+ passes in his rookie season one of just 21 passes to surpass 500 receiving yards. He is also seventh in league history in yards per catch amongst running backs in their rookie seasons (minimum 50 receptions).

Lining up Sanders in the slot adds more speed to the offense and fills a hole vacated from Marquise Goodwin opting out of the 2020 season. Pederson has mentioned Greg Ward is "in the starting mix" at slot receiver, but Philadelphia can stretch the field with Sanders lining up in "11 personnel" with DeSean Jackson and Jalen Reagor/J.J. Arcega-Whiteside/John Hightower on the outside -- a spot that belongs to Alshon Jeffery whenever he returns.

The Eagles won't limit expanding the slot receiver to just one running back with Sanders. Pederson believes Boston Scott -- the team's No. 2 running back -- can handle those duties as well.

"Boston is the same way," Pederson said. "He became our jet sweep guy toward the end of the year. It's a good combination with those two and I'm really looking forward toward getting these guys ready for Washington."