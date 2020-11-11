Carson Wentz's 2020 struggles have justifiably prompted discussion about the possibility of the Philadelphia Eagles turning to rookie Jalen Hurts at quarterback sometime this year. Now, former longtime QB Brett Favre, a friend and former teammate of Eagles coach Doug Pederson, has suggested the team shouldn't have chosen Wentz over ex-Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles in the first place. But Pederson adamantly defended Wentz when prodded about Favre's comments Wednesday, declaring that "Carson's our guy."

Favre, who's gone on record with his opinion before, has consistently called Wentz a "great quarterback" with high upside, but he doubled down on his advocacy for Foles in an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" Tuesday, suggesting the Eagles should've kept the heroic backup rather than turned the offense back to No. 11. This prompted reporters to gauge Pederson's response, considering the coach has long hailed Favre as a close friend, not to mention comparable QB to Carson Wentz. And while the Eagles coach twice said he respected Favre's opinion and would not elaborate further, a third question about the subject got him talking.

"Carson's our guy," Pederson said. "Carson was our draft pick. Carson's the guy that is going to carry us and lead this football team. Listen, everybody is entitled to their own opinion. Those aren't my words, those aren't (general manager) Howie (Roseman's) words, (owner) Jeffery (Lurie's) words, those are his words. I respect that opinion. Whatever he wants to say, that's fine, and we're going to remain friends. It doesn't bother me one way or another."

Wentz himself was deferential when asked about the comments later in the day, telling reporters: "At the end of the day, it's really whatever. Everyone has their opinion, so, I don't know."

Debate over Wentz and Foles had cooled considerably in recent years, perhaps largely because of the latter's struggles outside Philadelphia. But each QB has had red-hot stretches as the Eagles' starter, with Wentz helping guide Philly to an NFC East title en route to MVP consideration in 2017, and Foles famously finishing the job as the Super Bowl-winning QB that same year.