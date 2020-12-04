Doug Pederson only first acknowledged this week the possibility of surrendering play-calling duties as the Philadelphia Eagles' head coach. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane, however, Pederson has already been divvying up those responsibilities for weeks. Not only that, per McLane, but he could give other offensive assistants -- namely passing game coordinator Press Taylor -- even more of a play-calling role starting this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles, of course, have struggled mightily in 2020, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. Despite league-average or top-10 performances in Pederson's first four years at the helm of the staff, the unit has cratered this year, ranking 28th in yards per game within a historically bad division. While a change in play-calling seems like a natural outcome for a team that's encountered so many issues offensively, Pederson has often touted that job as one of his most cherished duties as head coach.

It's notable, then, that he reportedly began "handing the reins" to Taylor in recent games, despite public dismissals of any kind of change in his approach. Senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello has been tasked with calling the Eagles' two-minute situations all season, per McLane, filling a role previously held by departed coordinators Mike Groh and Frank Reich. But it's Taylor, who was promoted from quarterbacks coach ahead of 2020, who's in line to have even more say over the direction of the offense.

If the Eagles' offensive coaching plan sounds complicated, McLane suggests it was even worse prior to the season, reporting that Pederson was initially resistant to adding Scangarello, a staffer from the Kyle Shanahan school of run- and play-action-heavy attacks, but ultimately acquiesced to a front-office push for the hire. It's entirely indicative of the mess the Eagles find themselves in at 3-7-1, with so many of the organization's top leaders seemingly contributing to the dysfunction of 2020.