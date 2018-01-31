Eagles' Doug Pederson on Alex Smith: 'Hate that we have to play him twice a year'

Doug Pederson used to be Alex Smith's offensive coordinator in Kansas City. Now, he's the coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. Alex Smith used to be the quarterback of the Chiefs. Now, after the reported trade that was agreed to on Tuesday night, he'll be the quarterback of the Washington Redskins. That makes Smith and Pederson NFC East rivals, which is something that Pederson doesn't seem all too pleased about.

On Wednesday, Pederson expressed his happiness for his former quarterback, but also said he hates that he'll now have to face him twice a season.

"Yeah, I just hate that we have to play him twice a year," Pederson said, via NFL.com. "Well, I'm happy for Alex. I've had a chance to work with him for three years obviously and I'm excited and happy for him. I think it's a great honor for him and the Redskins."

Pederson and Smith began working together in 2013. From 2013-15, Pederson and Smith (with Andy Reid heavily involved too, of course) ranked in the top 10 in scoring offense twice and Smith threw for 61 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, and a 92.5 passer rating.

Pederson's work as the offensive coordinator under Reid led to the Eagles hiring him as their head coach in 2016. In his second season, he already has the Eagles in the Super Bowl despite dealing with an endless list of injuries to star players. Smith, meanwhile, pieced together the best season of his career without Pederson in 2017, leading the league in passer rating (104.7) and drastically improving his deep ball (league-best 131.4 passer rating on throws that traveled 20-plus yards downfield, per Pro Football Focus).

But the Chiefs had already drafted Patrick Mahomes in the first round and so they saw Smith as expendable. On Tuesday night, they agreed to send Smith to Washington in exchange for a third-round pick and young cornerback Kendall Fuller. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Redskins and Smith reached an agreement on a four-year extension worth $23.5 million per year with $70 million guaranteed.

So in that sense, Smith emerged as a huge winner in the aftermath of the trade. He no longer has to worry about the first-round pick sitting behind him on the depth chart. He got paid. And he doesn't have to play for the Browns.

"He's going to do fine. He's a pro's pro," Pederson said. "He's going to come in and he's going to demand perfection with the guys that he's working with and I'm excited to again have him in our division and to be able to coach against him again."