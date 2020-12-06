There's trouble brewing in Philadelphia, but it apparently runs deeper than most initially believed, and head coach Doug Pederson might soon find his head beneath the executioner's blade. The prevailing headlines revolve around the poor play of Carson Wentz and that's mushroomed into intense pressure on Pederson to "fix" the 27-year-old, but things continue to trend in the wrong direction for Pederson, Wentz and a team carrying a 3-7-1 record that looks in disarray weekly.

That being the case, it's not exactly a surprise to see reports that state Pederson is on the hot seat going forward -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- the coach himself admitting owner Jeffrey Lurie has given him no assurances on his future with the club. It might be tough to consider Pederson on the hot seat after leading the Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017, and instantly making Nick Foles a Super Bowl MVP and a household name in the process, but Foles is long gone and the regression being seen from Wentz can't be ignored -- particularly for a coach routinely labeled a QB whisperer.

Wentz currently leads the NFL in interceptions (15) and fumbles (10), and while you can attribute some of his failings to the fact he's the most-sacked quarterback in the league, the film tells the whole story, in that many of his wounds are self-inflicted. He recently addressed the team to take ownership of his poor play, a great show of accountability, but Lurie wants to see things turn around on the field. Now losers of three straight and having strung together two wins in a row just once all season, this isn't the outcome the Eagles foresaw when they took two massive swings on Wentz.

The first came when they decided to trade up in the 2016 NFL Draft -- sending their first-round pick that year along with a third-, fourth- and 2017 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns -- to grab Wentz with the second-overall selection. The second came in 2019, when they awarded him a four-year, $128 million extension with $107 million guaranteed, despite durability issues and the fact he'd never taken the field in the postseason. He's since taken the field in just one postseason game and for only one drive, being knocked out of the 2019 NFC Wild Card with a concussion after going failing to complete his only pass attempt of the day.

The Eagles went on to lost 17-9 to the Seahawks, as Pederson couldn't get the same magic from veteran journeyman Josh McCown as he mustered from Foles only two years prior. And it appears the wheels are now falling off of the relationship between the Eagles and Wentz, but his contract makes it exceedingly difficult to move on from him in 2021, but that's not an encumbrance when discussing the possibility of moving on from Pederson, who has also failed to develop rookie second-round pick Jalen Hurts into anything more than a gadget player.



There's a lot to be sorted out in Philadelphia, but the frustration from Lurie is thick enough to cut it with a knife, and that spells trouble for Pederson going forward, barring some sort of miraculous about-face to end the season.