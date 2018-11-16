Eagles' Doug Pederson optimistic Tim Jernigan will play for first time this season vs. Saints

Injuries couldn't hold back the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, but in 2018, it's been a different story.

As the defending Super Bowl champions brace for Sunday's matchup with the 8-1 New Orleans Saints, they carry not only an underwhelming 4-5 record but a plethora of big names on injured reserve -- running back Jay Ajayi, wide receiver Mike Wallace, defensive end Derek Barnett, cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Rodney McLeod among them.

The Eagles may have at least one reinforcement in New Orleans, however, and it's one that hasn't seen the field since Super Bowl LII.

Coach Doug Pederson told reporters Friday that he's "still optimistic" defensive tackle Tim Jernigan will make his 2018 debut against the Saints. The former Baltimore Ravens end was cleared to practice earlier this month after undergoing offseason surgery for a herniated disc. And while Pederson wouldn't confirm Jernigan is beyond "day-to-day" status entering the weekend, the veteran seems on track to play after working with the starters in recent practices.

Acquired in a trade with the Ravens before 2017, Jernigan had a starring role on the Eagles' championship team. While his production trailed off after he inked a four-year contract extension, he helped the team rank among the NFL's best in run defense alongside Pro Bowler Fletcher Cox. This year he's yet to take a snap, spending the Eagles' first nine games on the reserve/non-football injury list.

His return would be a welcome one for a defense battered by injuries and especially lacking at defensive tackle, where only Cox has had a steady impact along the interior.