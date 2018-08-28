Eagles' Doug Pederson says he would vote to cut preseason in half, add more joint practices

Preseason games have always been rather forgettable, but with teams taking more and more precaution in anticipation of the real games, it's not uncommon for even the NFL's most notable executives to lament August's four-week schedule.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, for example, just this week went on the radio to propose an 18-game regular season that would steal two weeks of action from the preseason.

Jones' NFC East counterpart, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, did the same. But unlike Jones, who suggested that an additional two regular season contests would make for a "safer game," Pederson thinks games should be cut out altogether, not just replaced with more.

Asked by Colin Cowherd this week whether he'd vote to replace two preseason games with more joint practices, the defending Super Bowl champion didn't hesitate.

"I would," Pederson told Cowherd. "I would. And being a former player, too, I think that the joint practices really bring out the best in the competition. You really see what you have. We did it a year ago with the Miami Dolphins and Adam Gase and had two really good practices in Philadelphia and then, of course, we played them that week. But I think the league is leaning toward the joint practices, I really do."

NFL teams have been scheduled for four preseason games every year since 1978. Prior to that, teams played six preseason games along with 14 regular-season games. Now, however, Pederson sees as much value in joint practices and scrimmages as he does a four-game preseason schedule.

"I think you can get some quality work done with an opponent during training camp," he told Cowherd. "Any coach in this league thinks about that in preseason: You don't want to get any of your starters banged up."