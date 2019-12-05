Eagles' Doug Pederson says Jordan Howard still not cleared for contact, team's run-pass ratio taking hit

The Philadelphia Eagles have missed Jordan Howard over the past three games ... and it doesn't appear the team's leading rusher will be returning to the field any time soon. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson admitted Thursday that Howard still has not been cleared for contact from a shoulder injury he suffered in the team's Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears, putting his status in jeopardy for Monday's game against the New York Giants.

Pederson said he "doesn't believe so" when he was asked if Howard's injury was season ending. The Eagles head coach wouldn't go into further details.

Howard has 119 carries for 525 yards and six rushing touchdowns in nine games for the Eagles this season, as the team has gone 0-3 in his absence. The Eagles have run the ball just 30.88 percent of the time in the three games Howard has missed, which is the fourth-lowest in the NFL.

"You guys are asking me like we made a decision to not run it," said Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh Wednesday on the team's lack of running the ball. "The run game was certainly in our thoughts, to continue to utilize the run. There in the fourth quarter we had to throw the ball a little bit. We had I think a three and out on an unfortunate call, we went three and out, which limited our plays on that series.

"So we have to stay on the field, sustain the drives, and be able to use the run game I think as you guys are saying, to take time off the clock."

The Eagles have received production out of the run game despite the lack of run plays. Miles Sanders has 40 carries for 184 yards and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, while the team is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

Philadelphia would go to Howard late in games, but the Eagles only ran the ball three times after taking a two touchdown lead in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Philadelphia ran the ball just nine times after taking a 10-0 lead over the New England Patriots three games ago (another game Howard missed), as Pederson got pass happy with 34 passes during that stretch.

Without Howard, the Eagles have essentially abandoned the run game (even though the numbers prove they can run the ball). With the league's 21st (Giants) and 27th-ranked run defenses (Redskins) coming up, that issue needs to be corrected.