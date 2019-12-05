Eagles' Doug Pederson says Jordan Howard still not cleared for contact, team's run-pass ratio taking hit
Howard has sat the past three games with a shoulder injury and appears unlikely to play Monday vs. the Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles have missed Jordan Howard over the past three games ... and it doesn't appear the team's leading rusher will be returning to the field any time soon. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson admitted Thursday that Howard still has not been cleared for contact from a shoulder injury he suffered in the team's Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears, putting his status in jeopardy for Monday's game against the New York Giants.
Pederson said he "doesn't believe so" when he was asked if Howard's injury was season ending. The Eagles head coach wouldn't go into further details.
Howard has 119 carries for 525 yards and six rushing touchdowns in nine games for the Eagles this season, as the team has gone 0-3 in his absence. The Eagles have run the ball just 30.88 percent of the time in the three games Howard has missed, which is the fourth-lowest in the NFL.
"You guys are asking me like we made a decision to not run it," said Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh Wednesday on the team's lack of running the ball. "The run game was certainly in our thoughts, to continue to utilize the run. There in the fourth quarter we had to throw the ball a little bit. We had I think a three and out on an unfortunate call, we went three and out, which limited our plays on that series.
"So we have to stay on the field, sustain the drives, and be able to use the run game I think as you guys are saying, to take time off the clock."
The Eagles have received production out of the run game despite the lack of run plays. Miles Sanders has 40 carries for 184 yards and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, while the team is averaging 4.4 yards per carry.
Philadelphia would go to Howard late in games, but the Eagles only ran the ball three times after taking a two touchdown lead in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Philadelphia ran the ball just nine times after taking a 10-0 lead over the New England Patriots three games ago (another game Howard missed), as Pederson got pass happy with 34 passes during that stretch.
Without Howard, the Eagles have essentially abandoned the run game (even though the numbers prove they can run the ball). With the league's 21st (Giants) and 27th-ranked run defenses (Redskins) coming up, that issue needs to be corrected.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Pederson, Eagles brass on same page
The Eagles have made a few changes, but Pederson insists the Eagles coaching staff and front...
-
Pats left with no kicker as claim fails
Are the Patriots going to go without a kicker this week?
-
Week 14 NFL odds, top picks, cheat sheet
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Player at Kaepernick workout signs deal
One player involved in Colin Kaepernick's November workout has signed an NFL deal
-
Top NFL office pool picks for Week 14
SportsLine's advanced computer model just revealed the top NFL office pool picks.
-
Top picks: Cowboys-Bears, NBA Thursday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
Seahawks vs. Vikings live updates
Both teams are vying for first place in their respective divisions
-
Texans hang on to beat Patriots
Bill O'Brien finally beats his old boss as the Texans knock out the Patriots in Houston
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game