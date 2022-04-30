The Philadelphia Eagles selected Nebraska center Cam Jurgens, one of the top interior lineman in the class, with the No. 51 overall pick (Round 2) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Jurgens is set up to eventually take over for Jason Kelce on the Eagles offensive line, when the All-Pro center does indeed retire. Philadelphia adds even more depth to an already deep offensive line.

Here are three things to know on Jurgens, the newest Eagles' offensive lineman:

Dominant at Nebraska

Jurgens allowed just one sack on 1,016 pass-blocking snaps in his college career at Nebraska. He also allowed just four quarterback hits and 29 hurries in that span. Jurgens has played 2,066 snaps in his career at center and is expected to remain there in Philadelphia.

Reliable starter

Jurgens ended up starting 31 of 32 games in his college career at Nebraska, transitioning to center after being a 245-pound high school tight end. He'll thrive in a zone-based, or run-heavy offense -- the latter which the Eagles run throughout the second half of last season. He'll get to develop and correct his over-aggressiveness under Jeff Stoutland.

Natural athlete

Jurgens shined basketball court and in the discus and shot put at Beatrice High School in Nebraska, averaging 12.5 points per game in his junior season and claiming the Class B state championship four times in discus and three times in shot put. He also was an all-state honorable mention selection in basketball.

Scouting report

Strengths

Plays with a mean streak and looks to end your existence on each pulling assignment.

Former tight end who did not fully make the transition to center until 2019.

Strong core that allows him to absorb contact well.

Plays with a balanced frame and is quick out of his stance.

Athletic center who would seamlessly transition to a wide-zone blocking concept.

Weaknesses