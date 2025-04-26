The Philadelphia Eagles have traded down multiple times in this draft, but decided to add to their quarterback room by taking Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord in the sixth round at No. 181 overall. McCord -- who played high school football at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia and is from nearby Mount Laurel, New Jersey -- set the ACC record for passing yards in season in 2024 (4,779).

McCord was 11-1 as a starter in 2023 with Ohio State and 10-3 as a starter in 2024 with Syracuse, improving his draft prospects with his one season with the Orange. He threw 34 touchdowns to 12 interceptions last season and averaged 370 passing yards per game.

The Eagles will have McCord as a developmental No. 3 quarterback, as Philadelphia already has Jalen Hurts as the starter and Tanner McKee as the backup. Philadelphia acquired Dorian Thompson-Robinson from the Cleveland Browns this offseason in exchange for Kenny Pickett, but Thompson-Robinson will have to compete with McCord for the No. 3 job.

Philadelphia hinted at interest in pursuing a quarterback, as the Eagles may have been interested in Shedeur Sanders before the Browns traded up one spot to get him (and Cleveland drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round). The Eagles eventually landed their quarterback nearly 40 picks later, bringing a hometown player in McCord back home.