Eagles draft picks 2020: NFL Draft grades by team, all of Philadelphia's selections
Keep track of exactly who the Eagles are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Eagles took a receiver in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, just not the one most people expected, landing Jalen Reagor out of TCU while Justin Jefferson was still on the board. The Eagle shocked the world on Day 2 by selecting a quarterback, but they rounded it out nicely by grabbing a highly-athletic linebacker in Round 3. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Philadelphia Eagles 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|21
|WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
|B
|2
|53
|QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
|C+
|3
|103^
|LB Davion Taylor, Colorado
|A
|4
|127
|S K'Von Wallace, Clemson
|A
|4
|145^
|OL Jack Driscoll, Auburn
|B-
|5
|168*
|WR John Hightower, Boise State
|A
|6
|196*
|LB Shaun Bradley, Temple
|B-
|6
|200*
|WR Quez Watkins, Southern Miss
|C+
|6
|210*
|OT Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn
|A
|7
|233*
|LB Casey Toohill, Stanford
|A
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Philadelphia Eagles 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 168 acquired from Patriots as part of Michael Bennett trade
- No. 196, 200 and 233 acquired from Bears as part of draft-day trade
- No. 210 acquired from 49ers as part of draft-day trade
