Eagles draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Philadelphia's Round 2-3 selections
Keep track of exactly who the Eagles are taking where during the 2020 NFL Draft
The Eagles took a receiver in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, just not the one most people expected, landing Jalen Reagor out of TCU while Justin Jefferson was still on the board. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.
You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time.
Philadelphia Eagles 2020 draft picks tracker
|Round
|Overall
|Player Selected
|Grade
|1
|21
|WR Jalen Reagor, TCU
|B
|2
|53
|
|
|3
|103^
|
|
|4
|127
|
|
|4
|145^
|
|
|4
|146^
|
|
|5
|168*
|
|
|6
|190*
|
|
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick
Philadelphia Eagles 2020 draft trade notes
- No. 168 acquired from Patriots as part of Michael Bennett trade
- No. 190 acquired from Falcons as part of Johnathan Cyprien trade
