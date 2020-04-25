Eagles draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Philadelphia's Round 4-7 selections

The Eagles took a receiver in Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft, just not the one most people expected, landing Jalen Reagor out of TCU while Justin Jefferson was still on the board. The Eagle shocked the world on Day 2 by selecting a quarterback, but they rounded it out nicely by grabbing a highly-athletic linebacker in Round 3. We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 draft picks tracker

1 21 WR Jalen Reagor, TCU B
2 53 QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma C+
3 103^ LB Davion Taylor, Colorado A
* Acquired via trade
^ Compensatory pick

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 draft trade notes

  • No. 168 acquired from Patriots as part of Michael Bennett trade
  • No. 190 acquired from Falcons as part of Johnathan Cyprien trade

