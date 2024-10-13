PHILADELPHIA -- There is no containing Myles Garrett. The Cleveland Browns defensive end is one of a kind.

One of the best pass rushers in the NFL since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2017, Garrett has been essentially an unstoppable force over the past few years. The only player to have 14+ sacks in each of the past three seasons and 10+ sacks in each of the past six seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles will have their hands full in trying to keep Garrett away from Jalen Hurts.

"He's like Julius Peppers' size, but he has a Micah Parsons bottom, middle," Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said. "Somebody who is 6-4, 280 and has the ability to bend like that, I haven't really seen anybody who can do that at that size. That's why he's so special.

"Consistently makes plays in run game and pass game. They move him all over, over me over Jordan, over the guards. They do a good job moving him around."

Garrett is already on pace for another 14-sack season, already having 4.0 on the year. He has 23 pressures and pressure rate of 18.4%. Over the course of his career, Garrett has 92.5 sacks with the Browns -- the most in franchise history. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year trails only T.J. Watt in sacks since 2017 (Watt has 101.0).

"I don't need to say anything," Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said. "Turn the film on, you can see it. It's like a horror show out there. Oh my god, somebody help him.

"You turn on the film you see the guy has the speed of a cheetah. The speed of a jaguar. The strength of a lion and the tenacity of what? What animal has great tenacity?"

Doesn't hurt Garrett works under the comfort of former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz (the Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator with the Eagles). Under Schwartz, Garrett is set up to consistently get to the quarterback based on how the Browns defensive coordinator aligns his edge rushers to tee off -- specifically on third down.

Garrett is third in the NFL in sacks on third down (18.5) since the start of the 2021 season.

"He's the Stout [Eagles offensive-line coach Jeff Stoutland] of the defense," Mailata said of Schwartz. "The passion, wanting to put his players in the best positions that he can, that's what I remember."

Garrett is going to present a significant challenge for the Eagles Sunday. The offensive line is looking forward to it.

"He loves that left tackle," Mailata said. "It's gonna be a great challenge."