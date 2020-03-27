Eagles exercise Zach Ertz contract option for 2021 season, extension talks likely to 'pick up' soon

The Philadelphia Eagles are keeping their star tight end on the books through 2021, as Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on Friday that the Eagles are exercising Zach Ertz's 2021 option. He's on the books for $8 million this season and then $8.25 million in 2021. Back in January of 2016, the Eagles signed their former second-round pick to a five-year extension. As this news indicates, there was a potential out in 2021, but the Eagles plan on keeping Ertz on the roster for as long as possible. Since signing that extension ahead of the 2016 season, Ertz has put up some of his best numbers.

In 2019, the 29-year-old caught 88 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns. His best season actually came in 2018, when he caught a career-high 116 passes for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns. Those 116 receptions are the most a tight end has recorded in a single season in NFL history.

Pelissero also reports that talks on another extension are likely to pick up in the coming months as well, which could increase the $8.25 million he's due in 2021. The Eagles have locked up quarterback Carson Wentz for at least three more years and they want to make sure they lock up his primary target as well. Ertz owns franchise records for most receptions in a single game (14), and most receptions in a single season (116).

In 106 career games, Ertz has caught 525 passes for 5,743 yards and 35 touchdowns. The First-team All-Pro has evolved into one of the best tight ends in the league and has worked hard to maintain that reputation over the past few seasons.