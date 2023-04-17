Jalen Hurts is the highest-paid player in NFL history after his lucrative extension with the Eagles on Monday. The star quarterback will earn an average of $51 million per year over the life of his $255M deal, which ties him to Philadelphia through 2028.

Hurts resetting the QB market isn't exactly surprising. He's a 24-year-old MVP candidate coming off a historic Super Bowl effort, and signal-callers always command top dollar. Just ask the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, whose offseason has been headlined by an attempt to secure his own record payout, either in or outside of Baltimore.

But how much have QBs actually increased in value to NFL teams over the years? We all know that the top QB salaries escalate from year to year, essentially allowing the next elite one to sign to become the new owner of the biggest deal ever. (It's why, come September, Hurts may well trail both the Bengals' Joe Burrow and Chargers' Justin Herbert in the contract race.)

One way to test whether QB deals have actually gotten bigger is to assess them in light of the salary cap. The cap tends to rise each year, so which QBs are putting a bigger dent in their respective teams' payroll?

Here's a look at the top QB contracts signed in each of the last 20 years:

Note: Total contract values and APY (average per-year) values are rounded to the nearest millionth. Also: The percent-of-salary-cap totals listed below incorporate a player's new-money APY. For example, Jalen Hurts' extension won't technically begin until 2024, after his rookie contract expires, so he'll be significantly cheaper to the Eagles in 2023. We are instead focusing on what percentage of the current cap he (and other QBs) absorb with future annual earnings.

Year QB Team Contract APY Cap % of Cap 2023 Jalen Hurts Eagles 5 years, $255M $51M $224.8M 18.9 2022 Aaron Rodgers Packers 3 years, $151M $50.3M $208.2M 24.2 2021 Josh Allen Bills 6 years, $258M $43M $182.5M 23.6 2020 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 10 years, $450M $45M $198.2M 22.7 2019 Russell Wilson Seahawks 4 years, $140M $35M $188.2M 18.6 2018 Aaron Rodgers Packers 4 years, $134M $33.5M $177.2M 18.9 2017 Matthew Stafford Lions 5 years, $135M $27M $167M 16.2 2016 Andrew Luck Colts 5 years, $123M $24.6M $155.3M 15.8 2015 Russell Wilson Seahawks 4 years, $87.6M $21.9M $143.3M 15.3 2014 Colin Kaepernick 49ers 6 years, $114M $19M $133M 14.3 2013 Aaron Rodgers Packers 5 years, $110M $22M $123.6M 17.8 2012 Drew Brees Saints 5 years, $100M $20M $120.6M 16.6 2011 Peyton Manning Colts 5 years, $90M $18M $120.4M 14.9 2010 Tom Brady Patriots 4 years, $72M $18M No cap N/A 2009 Eli Manning Giants 6 years, $97.5M $16.3M $123M 13.2 2008 Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 6 years, $88M $14.7M $116M 12.6 2007 Tony Romo Cowboys 6 years, $67.5M $11.3M $109M 10.4 2006 Drew Brees Saints 5 years, $60M $12M $102M 11.8 2005 Carson Palmer

Bengals 6 years, $97M $16.2M $85.5M 18.9 2004 Peyton Manning

Colts 7 years, $98M $14M $80.6M 17.4

A few key takeaways: