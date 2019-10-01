Eagles, Falcons swap defensive players, late-round picks in 2020 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons announced a trade Monday evening. The Eagles acquired linebacker Duke Riley and a 2020 sixth-round NFL Draft pick in exchange for safety Johnathan Cyprien and a 2020 seventh-round pick.

It is a solid return on Cyprien for General Manager Howie Roseman. The Eagles had only signed the veteran safety on Aug. 2. He had previously spent two seasons with the Tennessee Titans and four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Titans released him March 4.

Cyprien had recorded two tackles in two games played with Philadelphia. The 29 year old has accumulated 511 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 16 pass deflections and two interceptions since entering the league as a second round choice in the 2013 NFL Draft out of Florida International.

He joins the mix at strong safety -- where Keanu Neal was recently placed on the Injured Reserve with an Achilles injury -- for the 1-3 Falcons. Cyprien is playing out a one-year deal worth $805,000.

Riley is in the third year of his rookie contract. The former third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU has recorded 90 tackles since entering the league. The 25 year old has played in 28 of 32 possible regular season games, including every game last season, as well as two postseason games. He has been active for each of Atlanta's four games this season but has not recorded any statistics.

Like Cyprien, Riley provides some depth at a key position. He will join the competition at strong-side linebacker. Perhaps each team's executives had a chance to scout their new players earlier this season when Philadelphia lost to the Falcons in Week 2.

Philadelphia has an additional seventh round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of the trade for wide receiver DeSean Jackson. The Eagles had already traded a sixth round pick or a fifth round pick (based on conditions) to the Chicago Bears for running back Jordan Howard.

The NFC East franchise is home this week against the New York Jets. The Falcons will travel to play the Houston Texans.