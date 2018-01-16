Eagles fan charged with punching police horse after ejection from NFL playoff game

Eagles fans and players, who cannot get a bit of respect, are doing the whole dog thing in a big way. But some fans are getting focused on horses. One of them got so focused on horses, or perhaps so belligerently inebriated, that after being thrown out of the Falcons-Eagles playoff game he punched a police horse and got arrested.

Imagine calling your parents -- and that's what a 22-year-old who goes to jail for punching a horse has to do inevitably -- and letting them know that you punched a police horse after being thrown out of a football game and you're in jail. It doesn't pass the smell test or the say it test.

But that's what 22-year-old Eagles fan and noted horse puncher Taylor Hendricks probably had to do, because ABC 6 reported that the young man did indeed punch a police horse.

Let's soak in the report from FOX:

Police say it all started when the 22-year-old Whitehall Township resident got ejected from the Eagles-Falcons game for being intoxicated and not having a ticket. After he got tossed, police say Hendricks approached a mounted police officer—punching his horse repeatedly in the face and neck, then striking the officer in the legs.

Man, look. We've all done some dumb things in life. We've all gotten a little bit drunker than we wanted at various points. Maybe even watching a football game. But, dude, you PUNCHED A POLICE HORSE. Multiple times! Did he leave the game with some "Bleep the police" attitude and just start punching the nearest cop who happened to be on a horse? That wasn't smart.

According to Fox Philly, he was charged with aggravated assault, illegally taunting a police horse, simple assault and defiant trespass and posted 10 percent of $5,000 bail early Sunday morning. He'll be in court again Jan. 30 and could also face animal cruelty charges.

What did the horse do to you? This isn't the first person to punch a horse, of course, of course, but the idea of punching a horse is still incredibly outrageous.

Even last year there was a jockey who punched his horse and got suspended.

Just don't punch horses. Unless of course that horse is the famous Mr. Ed.