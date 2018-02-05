Eagles fan Kevin Hart hilariously explains why he tried to get on Super Bowl stage

Kevin Hart seems to be everywhere, whether he's presenting MVP awards or crashing sideline interviews after NBA games. With that in mind, it isn't surprising that Hart, a huge Eagles fan, tried to crash the stage of the Eagles celebrating the franchise's first Super Bowl trophy -- but it is a bit surprising that he was turned away by security.

A clearly worse for wear Hart posted an Instagram video Monday morning explaining his shenanigans, and he had an explanation for why he even tried.

Warning: This video contains some graphic language:

Hart started by saying: "To all the kids out there, I just wanna say don't drink."

He went on to explain that "when alcohol is in your system, you do dumb stuff. Me trying to go on stage with the trophy -- definitely in the top two stupidest things I've ever done."

Oh, but you thought this was an apology video? "But WHO CARES," Hart continued. "The Eagles won the Super Bowl. Yeah I'm still a little tipsy but the world can kiss my ass."

The footage of Hart trying to get onstage made the internet rounds on Sunday night. Eagles fans have earned the right to get a little rowdy, and they've been through a lot with this team. And it's hard to not appreciate superfans having just a bit too much to drink. That being said, the footage of Hart getting blocked by a massive security guard may be welcome viewing for the people who are tired of seeing Hart everywhere.