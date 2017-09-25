Eagles fan says Giants' Brandon Marshall spit on him in heated pregame argument

Odell Beckham Jr. was not the only New York Giants wide receiver trying to stir up the Philadelphia crowd during Sunday's game with the Eagles.

As he took the field, where his Giants were bested by a 61-yard game-winning field goal as time expired, Brandon Marshall was seen arguing with an Eagles fan during pregame warm-ups. And at the end of a video that captured the heated exchange, the fan accuses the veteran wideout of spitting on him.

Brandon Marshall allegedly spit on this Eagles fan. Pretty disgusting if so. pic.twitter.com/hHwpJkS5f5 — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) September 25, 2017

It's unclear from the video whether Marshall actually spit on the man. But it is clear that the exchange isn't a good look for anyone. Not all Eagles fans deserve the cold reputation that a select few have given Philadelphia over the years, but we also can't see what the man may or may not have said to anger Marshall. At the same time, this is a 10-year NFL veteran we're talking about, so bantering with a fan, no matter what he may have said, should probably be a last resort.

Additional video appears to show Giants personnel escorting Marshall away from the fan, who was surrounded by others on the sideline before the game.