Eagles fan shows off ridiculous Phillie Phanatic tattoo around his belly button at Lambeau Field
This gentleman's fandom can't be discredited
The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers turned in a hard-fought battle on Thursday Night Football. But the game might not have been the most entertaining part of the night.
Before kickoff, a shirtless Eagles fan was spotted in the stands with very noticeable tattoo of the Phillie Phanatic. It went viral because of, well, the use of his belly button in the tattoo. Feast your eyes on it:
The Phillie Phanatic is, of course, one of the most recognized mascots in sports and has served in that capacity for the Philadelphia Phillies since 1978.
It's hard to question this man's fandom as he decked out his entire chest with Philadelphia logos and reminders. In addition to the green Phanatic surrounding his belly button, the man also has a huge Eagles flapping its wings with the Ben Franklin Bridge in the background inked on himself. And let's not forget the Interstate 95 tattooed on his chest, which is the major highway that runs by Lincoln Financial Field.
Sports fans have never had a problem showing off their love for their favorite teams. We've seen everything from sports logos to championship trophies to even players' numbers and faces.
However, the Phillie Phanatic being placed around one's belly button is... certainly one out of left field and points to the passion of Philadelphia sports fans.
