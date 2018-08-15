Eagles fan trolls Patriots with billboard outside of Gillette Stadium to rub in Super Bowl win

If you thought that Eagles fans were going to be graceful winners after their Super Bowl LII upset over the Patriots, think again. The Patriots will host the Eagles on Thursday night, and even though it's an ultimately meaningless preseason game, Eagles fans are going out of their way to make sure that the Patriots can't even escape their loss in the friendly confines of Foxborough.

Eagles fan Gina Lewis did so by posting a billboard in Patriot fans' faces, getting it near Gillette Stadium featuring images from the Eagles' Super Bowl win and the aftermath.

It appears that she even got a Patriots fan to pay for it after a bet that was taken on just under two months ago.

This is what Patriots fans, players will see when they come to their preseason game Thursday night against the Birds in Foxboro.



This is outside Gillette Stadium! Eagles fan Gina Lewis was able to put this up in their territory to remind them who won the freakin Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/aHeAJ8f5nl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 14, 2018

My Coworker(Pats fan) says if I can get 4100 likes and 3300 RTs he’ll pay to put this on a Billboard here in New England!! He says the chances of getting that many are as good as us winning another SB!!! Eagles Nation, let’s hand New Engalnd another L and make this happen!! pic.twitter.com/qiTx529uHU — Gina Lewis (@GinaMarie0125) June 23, 2018

If her coworker did, in fact, say that, then someone should remind him what happened the last time the Eagles faced long odds. It didn't go too well for his Patriots. Oh, and he should never underestimate retweet challenges on Twitter. Those things make rounds.

The Eagles and the Patriots will square off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and Patriots fans driving in are going to have an unpleasant reminder of what happened the last time these teams met on the gridiron on their way to the stadium. Eagles fans, meanwhile, should feel right at home.