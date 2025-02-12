Philadelphia Eagles fans certainly know how to celebrate a championship. Some took over Broad Street after the team's dominant 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs, others attempted to climb telephone poles, ripping down some. Many took the next day off work, others made parade plans, and this year more than ever, they bought merch to commemorate the win.

Most football fans already have a closet full of T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more in their closets, but when your team wins the Super Bowl, it's tempting to add to the collection.

In the first 24 hours after their victory, the Eagles have sold more merchandise than any other championship team's fandom during that timeframe. According to Sports Business Journal, the Eagles are Fanatics' best-selling champion across all sports in the first day after a win. Fanatics sells the officially-licensed NFL gear.

The Eagles beat out the Los Angeles Dodgers, who previously held that record after their 2024 World Series win over the New York Yankees.

The records are likely not stopping there, as the team is also on pace to break their own record, set when they won it all in 2018, for overall Super Bowl championship sales. The locker room trophy collection T-shirt, locker room trophy collection hat and running back Saquon Barkley's midnight green Super Bowl LIX game player jersey are among the top sellers.

Birds fans are not just buying from Philly, Fanatics sold merch to fans in every state and in over 60 countries.