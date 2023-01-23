The Philadelphia Eagles clobbered the New York Giants in the nightcap of Saturday's NFC Divisional Round action, 38-7 and while the party was on after the game, it also got started before kickoff -- and in some parts of the Lincoln Financial Field parking lots, much earlier. Since the game didn't kickoff until 8:15 p.m. ET, parking lots for the game weren't slated to open until 4 p.m. However, Eagles fans found a clever way to beat the system.

In addition to the Eagles playing, the Philadelphia Wings were hosting the Toronto Rock in a National League Lacrosse game at 1 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center, which is adjacent to Lincoln Financial Field. According to NBC Philadelphia, Eagles fans purchased tickets to the Wings game, so that they could gain early access to the parking lots and begin their tailgating festivities.

If fans were attending the Wings game, they could begin filing into some of the shared parking lots at 8 a.m. That gave Eagles fans 12 hours to tailgate ahead of the game.

ESPN also reported that Eagles fans lining up to purchase tickets to the NLL contest on Friday, with some fans even clearly stating that they were simply purchasing those tickets, so that they could tailgate early for the Eagles game.

Eagles fans had ample time to get rowdy prior to Saturday night's kickoff and their team didn't let them down. The Eagles raced out to an early 14-0 lead thanks to a pair of Jalen Hurts touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles ended up defeating the Giants 38-7 and advance to the NFC Championship where they will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.