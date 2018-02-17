Eagles fans cry when they see Nick Foles, who lost his 'safe spot' at Whole Foods

In a span of just a few months, Nick Foles's life completely changed. Before Carson Wentz went down with a torn ACL in December, Foles was just another backup quarterback in the NFL who had previously contemplated retirement. Now, Foles is a Super Bowl MVP who brought Philadelphia its first Super Bowl by leading the Eagles to a stunning win over the Patriots.

Just how much has life changed for Foles? He can no longer escape into Whole Foods when he wants to go undetected.

"It's a little bit different," Foles told "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this week. "My safe spot to always go was Whole Foods. No one cared, no one recognized. But I can't go into Whole Foods now. I knew when I went in there things had changed when I started getting recognized."

When Kimmel asked Foles what Eagles fans do when they see him, Foles revealed that most of them cry.

"Most of the time, cry," he said. "It starts off as a normal conversation then it turns into tears. Everyone asks me, 'Well what do you do?' I simply just say, 'I understand.' Trust me, I've been in Philly. I get it. I get it. I know. It means a lot."

As Foles said, it's understandable. The Eagles had never won a Super Bowl before this past season. Before the Super Bowl, FiveThirtyEight ranked Philadelphia first on the list of cities that needed a championship. Here's a sample of what Neil Paine wrote at the time:

In the 34 years starting in 1984 -- the year after the Sixers won their title -- through 2017, no other city in pro sports has underachieved more on the championship front, based on the number of actual titles won and the number we'd expect from how many teams they had in each sport. [...] In terms of expected titles -- which measures the sheer number of cracks a city has had at championship glory -- Philly trails only New York, Los Angeles and Chicago (and it's tied with Boston and Detroit). Justifiably, it thinks of itself as belonging among that group of towns. But collectively, those five cities have won 57.5 championships -- 25.1 more than expected -- since 1983, with each exceeding their expectation by at least 3.2 titles. Philly, meanwhile, is running 3.3 titles below expectations.

Foles ended Philadelphia's drought by completing 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and a 106.1 passer rating against Bill Belichick's defense. And oh yeah, he caught a touchdown pass on a ballsy fourth-down play that he actually suggested to coach Doug Pederson. That's why he was a deserving Super Bowl MVP. That's why Eagles fans cry when they see him.

His time in Philadelphia might be over, though. After his amazing postseason run, quarterback-needy teams might be interested in acquiring his services via trade this offseason. But it might cost a ton to pry him from the Eagles, especially considering Wentz's recovery could come down to the wire. Peter King of TheMMQB.com believes it would require two first-round picks to even have a trade discussion with the Eagles.

If no one is willing to pay up for him, the Eagles will welcome Foles back as their ultimate security blanket. If he does leave Philadelphia, he'll leave as a city hero.