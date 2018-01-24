Eagles fans donate $7K to Mike Zimmer Foundation to make up for unruly behavior

The Philadelphia Eagles may have dominated the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship on Sunday, but their fans came out of conference-title weekend under fire for unruly behavior at and around Lincoln Financial Field.

Everything from one guy throwing a punch at a police horse to families being taunted with airborne beer cans simply became the latest addition to an infamous list of Philly fan shenanigans. And yet not all Eagles fans are tolerant of such behavior, as evidenced by $7,000 contributed from Birds faithful to The Mike Zimmer Foundation, named after the Vikings' current head coach.

The donations, which benefit Minnesota youth through the foundation, were made in the name of Eagles fans looking to apologize, Zimmer's daughter Corri explained, as ESPN's Tim McManus reported Wednesday.