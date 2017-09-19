Eagles fans protest Doug Pederson's play-calling outside complex
Eagles fans has enough of Doug Pederson through two games.
A few Philadelphia Eagles fans decided to spend their day off protesting Doug Pederson outside the NovaCare Complex Monday.
Via Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media, two Eagles fans from Manayunk decided to stand outside the Eagles practice facility with a sign that read "Run That Ball" and a T-Shirt reading "Roll That Blount."
The Eagles have thrown the football 69.4 percent of the time through two games, which is fourth in the NFL. Carson Wentz has dropped back 108 times.
One of the fans said even Howie Roseman gave him props as he entered the NovaCare Complex for work Monday.
Whether the message is received to Pederson or not will be determined as the season goes on.
