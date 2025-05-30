The Philadelphia Eagles are finalizing a trade to send pass rusher Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a mid-round pick, according to ESPN.

While it cannot be processed until after June 1, the trade apparently appears to be all but completed. Both sides are working to make the deal happen, per the report, and Huff has already reworked his contract to help facilitate the trade.

Huff, 27, will be reunited in San Francisco with 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, who was Huff's coach with the New York Jets from 2021-23. Huff will join linebacker Chazz Surratt and punter Thomas Morstead, who have joined the 49ers from the Jets over the past week.

A former undrafted rookie, Huff enjoyed a breakout season in 2023, recording a career-high 10 sacks despite not starting in a single game that season.

Huff spent just one year with the Eagles after signing a three-year deal with Philadelphia last offseason. While he made six regular-season starts in Philadelphia (the second-highest total of his career), an injury sidelined Huff for five games. He was also inactive during Philadelphia's Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

In San Francisco, Huff would join a revamped 49ers defense that is slated to feature up to four new starters. While the unit will look vastly different in 2025, the 49ers defense will still included decorated pass rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner, who recently signed a three-year deal that made him the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in NFL history.

So, who won the trade? Let's find out by taking a look at our trade grades for both teams.

Eagles: B-

While Howie Roseman is one of the best in the business, no general manager has a perfect batting average. Roseman took a gamble when he signed Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal last offseason, and it was a gamble that clearly didn't pay off.

Last year, Huff recorded just 2.5 sacks and 13 tackles while making $17.25 million. Philadelphia, instead of hoping for more in 2025, decided to cut its losses now. The Eagles will still have to take on $9.05 million in salary, but the 49ers have agreed to pay the remaining $7.95 million that Huff was guaranteed for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's report.

Paying a player over $9 million to play for someone else is obviously not ideal, but the Eagles deserve some credit for finding a team that was willing to take on a significant portion of Huff's salary while also getting a mid-round pick in return. It should also be noted that the Eagles did win the Super Bowl last year, so while last offseason's signing of Huff was a miss, it didn't prevent Philadelphia from winning its second Lombardi Trophy in eight years.

49ers: A-

This trade brings to mind Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's quote about how "one man's trash is another man's treasure." While Huff was deemed expendable in Philadelphia, he's headed to a 49ers team that clearly feels that he can make a difference on their defense in 2025.

Saleh's familiarity with Huff is a big reason why this trade could end up being a big win for the 49ers. Huff's breakout season took place under Saleh, after all, and it's safe to assume that Saleh already has a good idea as to how Huff will fit inside the 49ers defense.

Huff's salary, in addition to giving up a mid-round pick, are risks that could end up hurting the 49ers, but the risk appears to be worth the possible reward. While things didn't pan out for him in Philadelphia, Huff is still a relatively young player with some considerable upside.

During his breakout 2023 season, Huff had the best pass-rush rate (21.8%) in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. His success that season led to his big contract with the Eagles, and it's led to yet another big opportunity now in San Francisco. The 49ers are clearly banking on Huff being more productive for them than he was with the Eagles.