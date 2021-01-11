Doug Pederson was fired as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday following a meeting with team brass. This comes just three years after Pederson helped guide the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

"I have spent the last few weeks evaluating everything from this past year and looking ahead," Eagles owner and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement following the decision. "We are all very disappointed with the way our season went and are eager to turn things around, not just for next season but for the future of our franchise. Coach Pederson and I had the opportunity to sit down and discuss what that collective vision would look like moving forward. After taking some time to reflect on these conversations, I believe it is both in our best interests to part ways.

"I have known Doug and his family for over 20 years and they will always be family to me. ... We all look forward to the day he will be inducted to the Eagles Hall of Fame as a Super Bowl-winning head coach and we are confident he will have success with his next team. But as the leader of this organization, it is imperative for me to do what I believe is best for everyone as we look ahead to the future as we look ahead to the future and move into our next chapter. I know that we have work to do to get back to where we want to be, but I also believe that we have an exceptionally strong group of people in this organization who can set us up for future success."

Pederson becomes the first Super Bowl-winning head coach to be fired within three years of achieving the honor. The Baltimore Colts fired head coach Don McCafferty in 1973 after he had led the franchise to a Super Bowl title in 1970.

The firing of Pederson was something that developed quickly. Reports surfaced Sunday stating that Pederson could still be let go following a meeting with the team on Monday.

As should come as no surprise, quite a few NFL players and personalities had strong opinions regarding the Eagles decision.