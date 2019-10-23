Eagles' Fletcher Cox reportedly wielded a shotgun to fend off an attempted burglary at his home

A blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys might not have been the worst thing Philadelphia Eagles star Fletcher Cox had to deal with in the last week, as 6 ABC's Action News reported Wednesday the defensive tackle recently wielded a shotgun to fend off a violent attempted burglary at his home.

Cox was at his Mullica Hill, New Jersey, home ahead of the Eagles' Week 7 game in Dallas, according to the report, and court records show that a man named Corbyn Nyemah showed up looking for his ex-girlfriend. Nyemah allegedly damaged the woman's vehicle, which was on the property, before throwing rocks through Cox's front door in an attempt to forcibly enter the house.

After arming himself with a shotgun, Cox apparently called police to alert them of the attempted burglary, prompting Nyemah to flee the scene and lead officers on a pursuit. Surveillance cameras at Cox's home allegedly later revealed that Nyemah had also been walking around the property with a baseball bat, attempting to enter the garage several times.

A blue tarp is still covering Cox's front door, Action News reported, and Nyemah has since posted bond after being captured by U.S. Marshals late last week. He told Action News that much of what court documents and criminal complaints say is true and that he wanted to talk to his ex-girlfriend, believing they were working toward a renewed relationship. He allegedly texted her a picture of himself brandishing a gun following his flee from police.

This isn't the first time someone's ex has brought Cox headlines. In November 2017, the four-time Pro Bowler was sued for "alienation of affection" -- or ruining someone else's marriage -- by allegedly having an affair with a North Carolina man's wife. He settled that lawsuit, with neither side admitting any liability, in August 2018.