Eagles' Fletcher Cox will play in a Super Bowl before he's watched one
The Eagles' star says in 27 years he's never watched one of sports' biggest spectacles
Defensive lineman Fletcher Cox is one of the NFL's most dominant players, and how he performs in 10 days in Super Bowl LII could go a long way in determining whether the Eagles have a chance to beat the Patriots. And according to Cox, when he takes the field next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, it will be the first time he's seen a Super Bowl with his own eyes, either in person or on television.
There have been 27 Super Bowls in Cox's lifetime so it's hard to imagine a scenario where his gaze didn't find its way onto a screen projecting one of the biggest spectacles in the world at least once.
Which brings us to this bit of investigative work by one of Pro Football Talk's readers, who unearthed this tweet from Cox on Feb. 1, 2015.
The triple "wows" were the exact moment this happened:
Either way, Cox's no-watch streak -- real or imagined -- officially comes to an end on February 4. And that's the only Super Bowl he's worried about.
"We have to play 60 minutes against them," Cox said this week, via NJ.com. "What makes Tom Brady unique is he gets rid of the football so quickly, and he doesn't really make any mistakes. It's going to come down to us getting after them. It's about us, it's not about them."
-
What if Nick Foles wins the Super Bowl?
The list of what-ifs runs long: Will anyone overpay for him? Will Eagles refuse to trade h...
-
Here's why Amendola has Eagles jersey
In his career, Amendola is winless in games against the Eagles
-
Playoff Bracket: Super Bowl matchup set
Philadelphia will try to prevent New England from winning back-to-back Super Bowls
-
Eagles, Pats choose Super Bowl uniforms
New England is 3-0 wearing white in Super Bowls under head coach Bill Belichick
-
Super Bowl odds: Line moves to Eagles
Bettors are favoring the Eagles to keep Super Bowl LII close, but the Patriots remain clear...
-
Pats open as 5.5-point Super Bowl faves
No one wants to give the Eagles any respect
Add a Comment