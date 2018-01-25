Eagles' Fletcher Cox will play in a Super Bowl before he's watched one

The Eagles' star says in 27 years he's never watched one of sports' biggest spectacles

Defensive lineman Fletcher Cox is one of the NFL's most dominant players, and how he performs in 10 days in Super Bowl LII could go a long way in determining whether the Eagles have a chance to beat the Patriots. And according to Cox, when he takes the field next Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium, it will be the first time he's seen a Super Bowl with his own eyes, either in person or on television.  

There have been 27 Super Bowls in Cox's lifetime so it's hard to imagine a scenario where his gaze didn't find its way onto a screen projecting one of the biggest spectacles in the world at least once.

Which brings us to this bit of investigative work by one of Pro Football Talk's readers, who unearthed this tweet from Cox on Feb. 1, 2015.

The triple "wows" were the exact moment this happened:

Either way, Cox's no-watch streak -- real or imagined -- officially comes to an end on February 4. And that's the only Super Bowl he's worried about.

"We have to play 60 minutes against them," Cox said this week, via NJ.com. "What makes Tom Brady unique is he gets rid of the football so quickly, and he doesn't really make any mistakes. It's going to come down to us getting after them. It's about us, it's not about them." 

