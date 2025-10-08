A classic NFC East rivalry takes place on 'Thursday Night Football' as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Giants. The Eagles (4-1) are coming off their first defeat since before Christmas of last year as they fell, 21-17, at home to the Denver Broncos in Week 5. The Giants (1-4) are also coming off a defeat, losing 26-14 to the New Orleans Saints a week after New York collected its first win of the year. Philly has won 11 straight games versus the Giants in primetime and is 3-0 all-time versus New York on Thursdays.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The latest Giants vs. Eagles odds have Philadelphia as the 7.5-point favorite. The over/under for total points is 40.5, making it the second-lowest of NFL Week 6. Philadelphia is a -388 favorite on the money line (risk $388 to win $100), with New York at +303 (risk $100 to win $303).

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 41-21 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Now, the model has zeroed in on New York vs. Philadelphia. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Eagles vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Eagles spread Philadelphia -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Giants vs. Eagles over/under 40.5 points Giants vs. Eagles money line Philadelphia -388, New York +303 Giants vs. Eagles streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Eagles can cover

The Eagles have been road warriors in regard to the spread since the start of last season, covering in 10 of 12 games away from The Linc. That 83.3% cover rate is the best in the NFL over this span, and the Eagles are also 6-2 ATS in divisional games since 2024. Meanwhile, the Giants have covered in just two of their last eight NFC East games, and just two teams in the league have a worse cover percentage in divisional contests since the start of 2024.

Much has been made about the Eagles offensive struggles, but one shouldn't overlook that no team is protecting the ball like Philly. Its one giveaway on the season is the fewest in the NFL, while Jalen Hurts is the only quarterback who's started every game this year that hasn't thrown an interception. Not giving away possessions will allow Philadelphia to take advantage of New York's defense which ranks in the bottom 10 in yards allowed, run defense, pass defense and yards per play given up. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Giants can cover

Jaxson Dart's insertion into the lineup has spurred New York's run game, as its two highest rushing totals have come in Dart's pair of starts. Fellow rookie, Cam Skattebo, has averaged 105 scrimmage yards over his last three games and ranks fourth amongst rookies in yards from scrimmage on the season, despite starting just two games. The team has also found a weapon in tight end Theo Johnson, as the second-year player has three touchdowns over his last two games, as he ranks third in receiving scores at his position.

New York gets to face a Philadelphia offense which is a shell of the Super Bowl-winning unit it was a year ago. After Saquon Barkley ran for 2,000 yards, the Eagles now rank 29th in yards per carry and 25th in rushing yards. Hurts had just three rushing yards in the loss to Denver, which is his fewest across his 71 games as a starter. Then there's the Eagles' dysfunctional passing game, which ranks 31st in the league, and when it isn't getting in its own way, Philly will have to worry about pass rusher Brian Burns, whose five sacks are third-most in the league. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Giants vs. Eagles picks

For the NFL Week 6 Thursday Night Football game of Eagles vs. Giants, the model is leaning Over the total, projecting 44 total points.

The model projects 44 total points and favors one side of the spread in well over 60% of simulations.