The New York Giants will go for a season sweep of the defending Super Bowl champions when they head to Lincoln Financial Field in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season for a battle with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants stunned the Eagles on Thursday Night Football in Week 6, 34-17, thanks to three touchdowns from running back Cam Skattebo and an opportunistic defense forcing turnovers at the right time. The Eagles have righted the ship since then with a win over the Vikings, while the Giants are trying to rebound after giving up 33 points in the fourth quarter to the Broncos in a stunning collapse.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the Eagles are 7.5-point favorites, according to the latest Giants vs. Eagles odds. The over/under for total points scored is 43.5. The Eagles are -394 money line favorites (risk $394 to win $100), while the Giants are +308 underdogs. Before you make any Eagles vs. Giants picks, make sure to check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Click here to bet Giants vs. Eagles at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins and three free months of NBA League Pass:

Where to bet on Giants vs. Eagles

Where to watch Giants vs. Eagles on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 26

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Giants vs. Eagles betting preview

Odds: Eagles -7.5, over/under 43.5

Philadelphia has not been able to run the ball as well as it did last year, and the passing game has been inconsistent. The Eagles still have a good defense but they have yet to play a complete game. Philadelphia is 4-3 ATS and 4-3 to the Over on the year. The Giants made a change at quarterback in Week 3, giving rookie Jaxson Dart the nod over Russell Wilson. New York is 3-1 ATS and 2-2 to the Over since Dart took over.

Click here to bet Giants vs. Eagles at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Model's Giants vs. Eagles score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model believes the Giants are worth backing on the money line as +320 underdogs since they win in 27% of simulations to offer value at those odds. However, the model is more confident in Philadelphia covering the 7.5-point spread. The Eagles cover in 55% of simulations and the Over on 43.5 points hits in 59% of simulations, both of which are "B" grade plays, per the model.

Giants vs. Eagles score prediction: Eagles 29, Giants 19

Want more Week 8 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Giants vs. Eagles. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every Week 8 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.