usatsi-jalen-hurts-eagles.jpg
USATSI

The next domino in the QB market has fallen. The Eagles came to an agreement with quarterback Jalen Hurts on a monster five-year extension. This new deal is worth $255 million which now makes the former second-round pick the highest-paid player in NFL history on an average annual value basis. 

As you may expect, this mega-extension will have an impact across the league. Now, all eyes on are on the likes of Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, who are all on deck to receive lucrative contracts in the near future. For now, however, let's take a snapshot of the top contracts in the NFL and see where Hurts stacks up. 

Top contracts in total value

PlayerTotal Contract AmountYear Signed

Patrick Mahomes

$450 million

2020

Josh Allen

$258 million

2021

Jalen Hurts$255 million2023
Russell Wilson$245 million2022
Kyler Murray$230.5 million2022

Deshaun Watson

$230 million

2022

Daniel Jones$160 million2023

Matthew Stafford

$160 million

2022

Dak Prescott

$160 million

2021

Aaron Rodgers

$150.815 million

2022

Derek Carr

$150 million

2023

Khalil Mack

$141 million

2018

Top contracts in average annual value

PlayerAverage Annual ValueTotal YearsYear Signed
Jalen Hurts$51 million52023

Aaron Rodgers

$50.2 million

4

2022
Russell Wilson$48.5 million52022
Kyler Murray$46.1 million52022
Deshaun Watson$46 million52022

Patrick Mahomes

$45 million

10

2020

Josh Allen

$43,005,667

6

2021
Daniel Jones$40 million42023

Dak Prescott

$40 million

4

2021

Matthew Stafford

$40 million

5

2022

Derek Carr

$37.5 million

4

2023

Most guaranteed money in contracts

PlayerGuaranteed MoneyYear Signed
Deshaun Watson$230 million2022
Kyle Murray $189.5 million2022
Jalen Hurts$179.3 million2023

Russell Wilson

$161 million

2022

Aaron Rodgers

$150.8 million

2022

Josh Allen$150 million2021

Patrick Mahomes

$141.5 million

2020

Matthew Stafford

$130 million

2022

Dak Prescott

$126 milion

2021

Jared Goff

$110 million

2019