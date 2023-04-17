The next domino in the QB market has fallen. The Eagles came to an agreement with quarterback Jalen Hurts on a monster five-year extension. This new deal is worth $255 million which now makes the former second-round pick the highest-paid player in NFL history on an average annual value basis.

As you may expect, this mega-extension will have an impact across the league. Now, all eyes on are on the likes of Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, who are all on deck to receive lucrative contracts in the near future. For now, however, let's take a snapshot of the top contracts in the NFL and see where Hurts stacks up.

Top contracts in total value

Top contracts in average annual value

Player Average Annual Value Total Years Year Signed Jalen Hurts $51 million 5 2023 Aaron Rodgers $50.2 million 4 2022 Russell Wilson $48.5 million 5 2022 Kyler Murray $46.1 million 5 2022 Deshaun Watson $46 million 5 2022 Patrick Mahomes $45 million 10 2020 Josh Allen $43,005,667 6 2021 Daniel Jones $40 million 4 2023 Dak Prescott $40 million 4 2021 Matthew Stafford $40 million 5 2022 Derek Carr $37.5 million 4 2023

Most guaranteed money in contracts