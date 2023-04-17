The next domino in the QB market has fallen. The Eagles came to an agreement with quarterback Jalen Hurts on a monster five-year extension. This new deal is worth $255 million which now makes the former second-round pick the highest-paid player in NFL history on an average annual value basis.
As you may expect, this mega-extension will have an impact across the league. Now, all eyes on are on the likes of Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow, who are all on deck to receive lucrative contracts in the near future. For now, however, let's take a snapshot of the top contracts in the NFL and see where Hurts stacks up.
Top contracts in total value
|Player
|Total Contract Amount
|Year Signed
$450 million
2020
$258 million
2021
|Jalen Hurts
|$255 million
|2023
|Russell Wilson
|$245 million
|2022
|Kyler Murray
|$230.5 million
|2022
$230 million
2022
|Daniel Jones
|$160 million
|2023
$160 million
2022
$160 million
2021
$150.815 million
2022
Derek Carr
$150 million
2023
$141 million
2018
Top contracts in average annual value
|Player
|Average Annual Value
|Total Years
|Year Signed
|Jalen Hurts
|$51 million
|5
|2023
Aaron Rodgers
$50.2 million
4
|2022
|Russell Wilson
|$48.5 million
|5
|2022
|Kyler Murray
|$46.1 million
|5
|2022
|Deshaun Watson
|$46 million
|5
|2022
Patrick Mahomes
$45 million
10
|2020
Josh Allen
$43,005,667
6
|2021
|Daniel Jones
|$40 million
|4
|2023
Dak Prescott
$40 million
4
|2021
Matthew Stafford
$40 million
5
|2022
Derek Carr
$37.5 million
4
|2023
Most guaranteed money in contracts
|Player
|Guaranteed Money
|Year Signed
|Deshaun Watson
|$230 million
|2022
|Kyle Murray
|$189.5 million
|2022
|Jalen Hurts
|$179.3 million
|2023
Russell Wilson
$161 million
2022
Aaron Rodgers
$150.8 million
2022
|Josh Allen
|$150 million
|2021
Patrick Mahomes
$141.5 million
2020
Matthew Stafford
$130 million
2022
Dak Prescott
$126 milion
2021
Jared Goff
$110 million
2019