The Philadelphia Eagles appear to be starting the succession plan when Jeffrey Lurie does decide to step down as CEO of the franchise. Naturally, Lurie would keep the Eagles in the family, as the owner has never revealed intentions on selling the team.

Once Lurie does decide to step down as CEO of the Eagles, his oldest son Julian appears set to take the reins. Per The Athletic, Julian Lurie will have the title of Business and Football Operations Strategy, showcasing an involvement of the football and business aspects of the franchise.

Julian Lurie, 27, has an office space in the NovaCare Complex and was spotted with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni at the Senior Bowl this past January. The wheels have been in motion for some time regarding Julian's role in the franchise.

"Obviously, he grew up in the family that owns the team," Lurie, 70, said on his son's involvement with the team when he last spoke to the media in March. "He's an avid Philadelphia sports fan. He loves the Eagles, loves the NFL. He really has a great feel for many aspects of the sport."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Jeffrey Lurie already believes Julian Lurie has a head start regarding the day-to-day operations of the team, growing up around the organization throughout his life. Jeffrey Lurie bought the Eagles in 1994 for $185 million, and the team is now worth $3.1 billion.

"He's gonna have so much more going into it than I ever did if he chooses to want to someday own and run the team," Lurie said. "I mean, he's gonna have a gigantic advantage. He won't make some of the mistakes that I made, but he loves all aspects of it.

"What I do is expose him at different times to different things. I let him observe coaching searches -- those are big decisions to make. I think he gets exposure to the business and football side. Inevitably it'll be more of a formal aspect to it if he aspires to do that."

The Eagles have reached unprecedented heights under Lurie's ownership, culminating in the team's first Super Bowl title in 2017. Philadelphia has a 259-217-3 record under Lurie (.544 win percentage), with more playoff games (29) and playoff wins (15) than any of the previous ownership groups combined. The Eagles have won nine of their 11 NFC East championships under Lurie, all coming since the 2001 season.

When Lurie does decide to close the chapter on day-to-day operations of the Eagles, he hopes to groom his son for even more success over the next several decades.