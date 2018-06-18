Eagles give longtime secretary who was fired by Chip Kelly a Super Bowl LII ring

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a hard time doing anything wrong lately, and it apparently extends to the karmic distribution of Super Bowl rings. The team, which recently distributed Super Bowl rings to club employees, also gave out rings to one very surprised former employee.

Carol Cullen, a long-time secretary for the Eagles, was stunned to find out that she was also receiving a ring from the club, despite having been fired several years before by ex-coach Chip Kelly.

According to Tim McManus of ESPN, Cullen got a call from the team about being fitted for a ring and said it must be an error, since she hadn't worked for the team since Kelly's second season, when the coach fired her despite Cullen having been with the Eagles since 1985, having worked for a ridiculous seven different head coaches.

"No, it's not an error," a team employee told Cullen when she replied with confusion. "Call me. We need to get you fitted."

Cullen's niece, Brianna Wristbridge, posted a photo of some texts she received from her aunt on Twitter, which leads to a whole thread about Cullen being overwhelmed by the Eagles gesture.

So my aunt works for the eagles for three decades as the head coach’s secretary.

Chip Kelly fires her.

The Eagles win the super bowl.

I get the below text messages last night.

I’ve never loved and organization more. pic.twitter.com/YaeMrl6TI1 — Brianna Wristbridge (@briannawrist) June 15, 2018

It actually runs deeper than them just giving her a ring too. According to McManus' article, Cullen actually remained very close to the Eagles organization even after being fired.

She typed up the team's game plans for years and was a huge fan of the flea-flicker play. Doug Pederson, who played and coached under Andy Reid in Philly, texted with her about flea flickers prior to the NFC Championship Game and let her know the play was in the book against the Vikings. Philly ran it to success and scored a touchdown from Nick Foles to Torrey Smith.

GM Howie Roseman texted her after the play (!) to let her know "that one was for you," which shows just how appreciated she was. Cullen also noted to McManus she was devastated by the team's decision to fire her.

The ring is pretty sweet too. It features a whopping 127 diamonds, a nod to the "Philly Special" play from the Super Bowl victory. The Eagles have done just about everything right over the last few months and it's extending to the offseason, even when it comes to dishing out jewelry to former team employees. The karma points keep piling up in Philly.