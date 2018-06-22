Eagles give Super Bowl ring to player they traded away before 2017 season

Although most Eagles players received their Super Bowl ring during a ceremony on June 15, it appears the team wasn't quite done handing out jewelry.

The Eagles also made sure to give a ring to long snapper Jon Dorenbos, who wasn't even on the team last season, and as you can see below, Dorenbos was definitely grateful for the ring, which contains 219 diamonds.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie invited Dorenbos to the Super Bowl as his guest back in February and promised to give the 37-year-old a ring if Philadelphia was able to win, which is exactly what happened.

So why did Dorenbos get a ring? Mostly because the team felt he deserved one.

For 11 seasons, Dorenbos was one of the most popular players in the Eagles locker room. However, his run with the team came to an end in late August when he was traded to the Saints. Although Dorenbos probably wasn't thrilled with the trade, it ended up saving his life. During a routine physical following the trade, the Saints team doctors discovered Dorenbos had an aortic aneurysm, which was going to require immediate open heart surgery. The diagnosis also ended his football career.

Due to the severity of the injury, Dorenbos doesn't regret not being on the field in 2017.

"Had I played, I'd die. If you can't play in it, this is the next best way to enjoy it," Dorenbos while watching the Super Bowl in February, via the New Orleans Advocate.

With his football career behind him, Dorenbos has now had some extra time to work on his magic, which he became famous for in 2016. Two years ago, Dorenbos finished third on Season 11 of "America's Got Talent," and you can see one of his tricks below.

As for the Eagles, they've been giving rings out to every deserving person they can think of. Besides Dorenbos, the Eagles also gave a ring to a secretary who was fired by Chip Kelly in 2014 after being with the team since 1985.