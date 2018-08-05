Eagles give their Super Bowl-winning coach and GM extensions through 2022 season

The braintrust that led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl victory is going to be sticking around Philadelphia for a while longer. The Eagles announced on Sunday that they have extended the contracts of general manager and executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman and head coach Doug Pederson through the 2022 season.

#Eagles have signed Howie Roseman and Doug Pederson to contract extensions through the 2022 season. #FlyEaglesFly



📰: https://t.co/dpbENwwE8f pic.twitter.com/WmZrMXzEre — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 5, 2018

"We are thrilled to solidify continuity in our organization's leadership with the extensions of Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, whose collaborative partnership helped deliver our city its first Super Bowl Championship," Eagles CEO and Chairman Jeffrey Lurie said in a statement on the team's official website. "Doug and Howie are committed to the success of our franchise by ensuring that we remain competitive, both in the short and long term. That unified vision for the future of our team is what gives us the best chance to win moving forward."

Roseman has been with the organization in some form or another since the year 2000. He began as a member of the salary-cap staff and worked his way up through the personnel department, eventually becoming the team's GM in 2010. When the Eagles hired Chip Kelly they moved Roseman into a different role in the front office, but he resumed his position atop the team's football decision-making depth chart after Kelly was let go. Roseman then hired Pederson as the team's next coach.

Pederson was formerly an Eagles' backup quarterback himself, and he worked on Philadelphia's coaching staff under Andy Reid from 2009 through 2012. He left with Reid for Kansas City in 2013, where he worked as offensive coordinator for three seasons before being hired by the Eagles to replace Kelly. He has been noted for his creative offensive schemes and ability to put players in position to succeed, most notably exemplified by his winning a Super Bowl with backup quarterback Nick Foles at the helm.

These two likely didn't need contract extensions to know they had job security. When you win Philly's first football championship, you know your job is safe for a while. But the Eagles did right by their guys anyway, and it sure seems like they want this duo leading the team for a while to come. Considering what they've done together in their first two years, that seems like a pretty good call.