Zach Ertz remains with the Philadelphia Eagles -- for now -- as the franchise has yet to find a trade partner for him. The Eagles gave Ertz permission to seek a trade, days after the tight end has become "increasingly impatient" with the franchise, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL's Network's Ian Rapoport. Several teams are interested in acquiring Ertz.

The Eagles are seeking a third- or fourth-round pick for Ertz, who holds the record for the most receptions by a tight end in a season in NFL history (116). Philadelphia could bring Ertz back at his $12,721,500 cap number for 2021, but contract extension negotiations broke down last season as the veteran tight end seemed to admit his days with the franchise that drafted him were over at his end-of-season press conference in January.

Teams may not be willing to meet the Eagles' demands for Ertz, who finished with a career-low 36 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown last season -- one in which he battled an ankle injury. Ertz is still one of the most productive tight ends in the game as he and Travis Kelce are the only tight ends with 300-plus catches, 3,000-plus receiving yards and 20-plus touchdowns since the 2017 season.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Ertz has 561 receptions for 6,078 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career. He has the fourth-most catches for a tight end in NFL history after his first eight seasons along with the ninth-most receiving yards. The 30-year-old Ertz had his best season in 2018, catching 116 passes for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns. Ertz is also a Super Bowl hero in Philadelphia, catching the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the team's Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots -- capping a drive he kept alive with a first-down reception on fourth down earlier in the possession to help the Eagles retain the football.

Ertz will play out the final year of his contract and will not seek a new one if the Eagles are unable to find a trade partner. This should help Philadelphia find a suitor for him in the coming days.