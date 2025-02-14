Philadelphia Eagles fans are notorious for their passion, and they packed the city streets on Friday to celebrate the team's recent Super Bowl LIX domination. It turns out they may have gotten a bit overzealous during the parade, though, as the Eagles' own general manager, Howie Roseman, ended up bleeding from the forehead after being struck by a wayward beer can, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

A picture of Roseman with a gash on his head even circulated on social media during the festivities.

It's unclear who was responsible for striking the two-time Super Bowl champion, but Roseman seemed to take the inadvertent beating in stride, remaining on the parade route alongside team owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat, who led the defensive charge against Patrick Mahomes in the big game, confirmed the Roseman accident while speaking with NBC Sports Philadelphia on the route.

"I laughed at him a little bit when it happened," Sweat said. "And I know he's mad at me. ... When I saw it, I knew what happened, and I couldn't contain my laugh. ... I did not throw the can at him. But hey, that's part of it! They're throwing full cans and bottles."