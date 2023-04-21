Few teams are more likely to make noise at the start of the 2023 NFL Draft than the reigning NFC champion Eagles. For one, Philadelphia is one of four teams to own multiple first-round picks, including one inside the top 10. And then there's general manager Howie Roseman's track record of frequent draft-day trading. Just don't ask Roseman to predict what will actually happen come April 27, because the GM admitted this week that the draft is "all a guess."

"This is a huge game of poker," Roseman told reporters Thursday. "And all you want to affect is the outcome of your desired results. Am I going to give you guys any answers today? No. Not even a little bit. But I think the reality of it is anyone who is sitting there and saying, 'Hey, I know exactly what is going to happen at pick 11 or pick 12 or pick 6 or 20,' it's all a guess.

"I promise you, when we come here next Thursday night ... you guys will have (had) probably five or six times when the commissioner announces a pick (and you) go, 'Whoa,' because at the end of the day everyone sees things differently. ... The things that we're seeing that we think are so clear and so transparent to another team are totally opposite. That's what makes the draft kind of fun."

The Eagles currently own picks No. 10 and No. 30 in the first round of the draft, as well as an additional four picks in Rounds 2-7. It's anyone's guess as to which players they're currently targeting for their Day 1 picks. Running back Bijan Robinson has been a popular projection for the team at No. 10, and Roseman didn't rule out taking a RB when addressing questions Thursday. But the team hasn't spent a first-rounder at the position since the 1980s, instead -- at least recently -- preferring to address the trenches early in the draft.