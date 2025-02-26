In the wake of their dominant Super Bowl victory, the Philadelphia Eagles are right now considered the model NFL franchise. All offseason, you're likely to see and hear about teams pursuing "the Eagles model" of team-building. It's a copy-cat league, and right now, the team that everyone wants to copy is the one down in Philly.

But the Eagles themselves might not look like the 2024 Eagles for too much longer. At least, not according to general manager Howie Roseman, who told reporters at the NFL combine this week that his team could be up to some unexpected stuff this offseason.

"It may look different -- some of the moves that we may have to make here may not be what are necessarily on other peoples' minds," Roseman said, via PHLY.

"It's probably not going to look like maybe the conventional wisdom thinks it should look. I would just ask our fans to just have patience throughout the offseason. The offseason doesn't stop in free agency. The offseason doesn't stop in the draft."

Last year, the Eagles bucked conventional wisdom in several ways. They signed a running back to a big-money deal. They traded a big-time edge rusher, only to sign another in his place. They drafted two defensive backs in the first two rounds. They spent up in a big way for their interior offensive linemen, after having already paid their tackles.

So, what might an unconventional offseason look like this time around? Maybe it's paying a linebacker big money. The Eagles have traditionally not invested much in off-ball linebackers, but last year they struck it big with Zack Baun on a bargain-basement deal. Baun is now a free agent, and Roseman left the door open to paying him.

"To put us in a box and say we're not going to pay because we historically have not done that, part of what we do is evolve," he said, again via PHLY. "We look at things and see how they're affecting the team, see how they're affecting the league, and our place in that."

It could also mean parting ways with some players you might not expect, or even adding another quarterback -- they've done it before. The Eagles manage their roster and their salary cap more aggressively than any team in the league, so the only thing you should really expected when it comes to their moves, is something unexpected.