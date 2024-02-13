Haason Reddick and the Philadelphia Eagles may not see eye-to-eye right now, but the edge rusher wants to set the record straight. Reddick wants to continue playing for his hometown team.

Reddick said on social media he doesn't want to be traded. Reddick is seeking a contract extension with the Eagles, wishing to remain in Philadelphia. NFL Media reported Reddick requested and received permission to seek a trade by the Eagles on Super Bowl weekend.

Redick hinted back in August that he's not upset over the state of his contract, as he has one year remaining on his deal and a $21.877 million cap hit for 2024. An extension would save the Eagles $11.832 million in cap space.

"I mean, I ain't gonna sit here and ... like I said, y'all see it, y'all know what's going on," Reddick said with a laugh in training camp. "I'm just worried about being the best version of myself and I'll let everything else sort itself out -- truly."

Reddick is in the final year of a three-year, $45 million deal he signed as free agent in the 2022 offseason. He makes an average annual salary of $15,000,000 per year, tied for 18th in the NFL among edge rushers. In Reddick's deal, $30,000,000 is guaranteed including a $13,715,000 signing bonus.

Reddick has established himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league, as evidenced by the sack totals. He also is the first player in NFL history to have double-digit sacks for three different teams in three consecutive seasons, showcasing he can play for different defensive coordinators and different franchises.

In addition to having four defensive coordinators over the last four seasons, Reddick and Myles Garrett are the only two players to have double-digit sack totals in each of the last four seasons. If the Eagles choose to sign Reddick to an extension, he would be in his 30s at the start of the contract (a deal that likely would take him into his mid-30s).

"I don't have to second-guess myself. I don't feel like I have to show anybody anything. I've done that all," Reddick said last year. "I'm done talking like I have anything to prove to anybody. I'm always worried about (right) now. How can Haason be better? As a football player, person? How can I continue to help the team."

Reddick finished tied for 15th in the NFL in sacks (11.0) and tied for 18th in pressures with 67. He was also tied for 13th in quarterback hits (23) with a pressure rate of 12.7%. Reddick is fourth in the NFL in sacks (50.5) since the start of the 2020 season and ninth in pressures (235).

Based on the numbers, Reddick deserves to be paid like a top-10 pass rusher. He's still banking on the Eagles to help him remain in Philadelphia.