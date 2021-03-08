The Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of a rebuild, seeking to clear an enormous amount of salary cap space this offseason as part of the franchise's attempt to add more youth to an aging roster. Philadelphia has already parted ways with DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery and might be looking to move key piece from the Super Bowl championship team.

Brandon Brooks' name has been "floated" in trade discussions, per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. Brooks, a key piece of the Eagles' offensive line, missed the entire 2020 season with a torn Achilles tendon. Brooks was healthy enough to practice by the end of the season, but didn't play a game after tearing the left Achilles tendon while rehabbing a shoulder injury last offseason.

Trading Brooks makes minimal sense for the Eagles, considering he made three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017-19 and is considered one of the best guards in football. Injuries have hurt the 31-year-old Brooks, but he's a stalwart on the Eagles offensive line at right guard, between Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce and Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson -- two of the best players at their respective positions.

Brooks has four years remaining on a $71.6 million extension he signed in 2019. He has a cap number of $14,554,235 this season (per Over The Cap) and Philadelphia only saves $2,303,528 in salary cap space if the Eagles trade him as a pre-June 1 trade. If the Eagles list Brooks as a post-June 1 trade, they'll save $10.5 million in salary cap space. Restructuring Brooks' contract would make a lot more sense for the Eagles, as the franchise would save $7,068,750 in salary cap space.

The Eagles are currently $34,146,468 over the salary cap (per Over the Cap) and there are plenty of moves the front office can make to get under the cap that doesn't involve Brooks. Having Brooks on the offensive line in 2021 is paramount toward the development of Jalen Hurts -- or any quarterback the Eagles draft.

If the Eagles were to deal Brooks, Nate Herbig would be in line to succeed him at right guard. Herbig allowed just three pressures in the final four weeks of the season, but isn't on the Pro Bowl level Brooks has played at since signing with the Eagles in 2016. Dealing Brooks would be a questionable move by the Eagles.