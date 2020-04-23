Eagles have 'major concerns' with Andre Dillard, could look to trade him during 2020 NFL Draft, per report
A first-round pick in 2019, Dillard has been the subject of recent trade speculation
When Andre Dillard's name first surfaced in trade speculation ahead of 2020 NFL free agency, it would've been reasonable to write it off as offseason fodder. Now, however, with hours until the start of the 2020 draft, the idea of the Philadelphia Eagles attempting to deal their 2019 first-round pick is at least gaining some steam.
The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported this week that Eagles general manager Howie Roseman hadn't met Dillard, who started four games at left tackle as a rookie, before selecting him 22nd overall in 2019. And while the team "pounced" to move up for the presumed Jason Peters successor, Roseman and Co. believe Dillard "struggled to adapt to the new environment and the NFL locker room" throughout his first season, per McLane. Not only that, but PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski reported Thursday that the Eagles still have "major concerns" about him, even after allowing Peters to hit free agency.
This comes in the wake of a Washington Post report about the Eagles being among the strongest suitors for longtime Washington Redskins LT Trent Williams, who's on the trading block. Amid speculation the New York Jets could be interested in Dillard, who was drafted while current Jets GM Joe Douglas worked in Philly, ESPN's Rich Cimini has also passed along "unconfirmed rumors" about a potential Thursday night deal between the Eagles and Jets.
At the end of the day, it's still unlikely the Eagles move on from Dillard, who fared well in relief of Peters and spawned a trade up from the 25th pick in the 2019 draft. But all indications are they aren't fully sold on the 24-year-old Washington product as the long-term answer at LT, especially if it's possible Dillard could be packaged to land one of this year's top wide receiver prospects.
"If the Eagles had concerns about Dillard's mentality to play in a city like Philadelphia," Kempski wrote recently, "it would perhaps make sense to move him sooner than later to salvage value he may still have around the league, before it's too late."
