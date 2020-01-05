Eagles have never been favored in playoffs under Doug Pederson, and coach says 'that's OK'

The Philadelphia Eagles have all the reasons to be motivated for Sunday's NFC wild card matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, a method that propelled them to a Super Bowl title two years ago. It's another playoff game the Eagles were underdogs, opening as 1.5-point home underdogs (via SportsLine) to the Seahawks.

While the line has shifted to pick 'em over the past few days, this marks the sixth consecutive time the Eagles have opened as playoff 'dogs under head coach Doug Pederson -- every playoff game he's coached so far. Philadelphia has gone 4-1 in the previous five occurrences, including winning all three games in the 2017 postseason en route toward a Super Bowl 52 championship.

Philadelphia opened as a home underdog for the third consecutive time, the sixth time in franchise history they've opened as home 'dogs. Here are how the Eagles fared in their previous five occurrences:

Game Spread Final Score 1980 NFC Championship Game (Cowboys) +1 Eagles 20, Cowboys 7 1995 NFC Wild Card (Lions) +3 Eagles 59, Lions 37 2000 NFC Wild Card (Buccaneers) +3 Eagles 21, Buccaneers 3 2017 NFC Divisional (Falcons) +2.5 Eagles 15, Falcons 10 2017 NFC Championship (Vikings) +3 Eagles 38, Vikings 7

A 5-0 record as home underdogs is nothing to scoff at, especially since the Eagles have a reputation of rising to the occasion when they are not the favorite.

"I remember back in '17 when we were the No. 1 seed, and we were the worst No. 1 seed. We didn't have a shot," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said. "Now, we're a division winner, the fourth seed, and probably still don't have a shot, but that's OK. Everybody's 0-0, and that's what we focus on."

The Eagles have the worst record among teams in the NFC playoffs at 9-7, yet have a home game since they are the NFC East champions. Philadelphia had to win the final four games of the season just to be in this position, so it wasn't a surprise the Eagles were underdogs this time around.

On the previous five occasions as underdogs under Pederson, the Eagles covered the spread.

Game Spread Final Score 2017 NFC Divisional (vs. Falcons) Falcons -2.5 Eagles 15, Falcons 10 2017 NFC Championship (vs. Vikings) Vikings -3 Eagles 38, Vikings 7 Super Bowl 52 Patriots -4.5 Eagles 41, Patriots 33 2018 NFC Wild Card (at Bears) Bears -6.5 Eagles 16, Bears 15 2018 NFC Divisional (at Saints) Saints -8.5 Saints 20, Eagles 14

The Eagles have been in this position before. They embrace the role, despite being one of just two teams to win the Super Bowl over the past three years.

"It's go about our business the way we've been going about our business. It's a 1-0 mentality each week," Pederson said. "It's how we prepare during the week and really staying humble through the whole thing and understanding what got us here, how we got here and what has transpired in the last couple weeks.

"And we just have to continue to get better and hang tough, battle and find ways to win."