The Philadelphia Eagles do plan on visiting the White House this offseason after all. Per ESPN, the team will go to the White House if President Donald Trump invites them -- ending speculation the team would not go if invited. The Eagles have yet to receive a formal invitation.

A White House official told Axios the Eagles did not decline in response to a report that the team planned to turn down a White House visit.

The first time President Trump was in office, the Eagles did not accept the invitation when they won Super Bowl LII in 2018. That year, President Trump rescinded the team's invitation to visit at the last minute as some players planned to boycott the event. After the Eagles declined, no other NFL team has gone to the White House after winning the Super Bowl.

The Eagles would be the first NFL team to visit the White House in Trump's second term if they do indeed choose to go. Of course, this all pends on the White House sending out the invitation.

Per CBS Sports Research, the Eagles had an average age of 26 years and 220 days -- the sixth-youngest team to win a Super Bowl in the Super Bowl era (since 1966).

Philadelphia had a point differential of +68 in the playoffs, the best for any team since the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their +12 turnover margin in the postseason was the best since the 1998 Denver Broncos and the 818 postseason rushing yards was the most by any team.